'Slept on couch, showered at YMCA': Elon Musk's journey is inspiring netizens

A few decades back, the world's richest person Elon Musk was a commoner but with big dreams in his eyes and an endless ambition to attain them. Like most people, his journey was not a bed of roses, and he made many sacrifices to become what he is today. So when a video featuring Elon Musk's journey in his own words surfaced online, it obviously went viral and inspired many.

"Merits of working hard #ElonMusk," wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing the video. In the video, Elon Musk shares that when he started his first company with his brother, they rented a small office space and slept on a couch. Musk further added that they showered at YMCA and worked 24*7 to build their company. He also advised people to work every waking hour, particularly those in the initial stages of starting a company. Elon Musk delivered this highly motivational speech in 2014 at the USC Marshall School of Business's undergraduate ceremony.

The motivational video was shared a day ago on Twitter and has since accumulated more than 67,100 views, over 1,200 likes and comments from netizens.

"Even Genius people have to work as hard as that! As rightly said that 'the world is full of unsuccessful, highly talented men', there's absolutely no substitute for hard work," posted a Twitter user. "An outstanding inspiration to the entire universe, sir," wrote another. "There is no alternative for hard working...," commented a third. "Very inspiring," expressed a fourth.

