Slovak police officers play with Ukrainian refugee children at border. Watch

Slovakian police captured a touching moment between two police officers and two kids who arrived at the border as refugees after fleeing from Ukraine. The video shared on the official Facebook page of the police department was posted with an emotional caption and has gone viral since.

The department wrote the caption in Slovak and when translated it reads, “THIS IS AMAZING: AUTHENTIC CHILDREN’S JOY AND LAUGHTER AT LEAST A LITTLE TIME. At the border, police officers, soldiers, firefighters and other responsible persons try to be very empathetic and make it more pleasant for children to wait in the winter and after a long and tiring journey. Such moments fill us with the hope that the war will end soon and humanity will win over evil.”

Take a look at the video that shows the true colour of humanity:

The video, since being posted on March 17, has received tons of reactions. “Great boys, you have a heart when you can feel like those kids and mom,” reads a comment when translated from Slovak. “Great boys, you can be an example to us all,” says another. “Proud of you, you are super cops and soldiers,” reads a third.

The police department, about 19 hours ago, also shared another post to share some more pictures of the cops and the kids. “PROTAGONISTS FROM THE VIDEO YOU FALL IN LOVE. The video that has already been seen by hundreds of thousands of Slovaks,” reads their translated caption from Slovak.

Take a look at the post:

What are your thoughts on the incident?