Slow motion video of egg inside a microwave is interesting to watch

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos that show people conducting different experiments – at times the bizarre ones - with everyday items. This clip involving an egg is a perfect addition to that category. The video shows what happened when someone tried microwaving an egg.

The video was originally posted last month on the Instagram page nile.red with the caption “Putting an egg in the microwave.” The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being shared by YouTube on their official Insta page. “Watch until the last seconds for an EGGSPLOSION,” they posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 60,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Now why did I get scared and jumped,” shared an Instagram user with laughing out loud emoticons. “Niceeeeeeee,” shared another. “Sweaty egg,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

