Slow motion video of orange peel being squeezed is oddly satisfying to watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are simply satisfying to watch. It is not that they show something extraordinary. However, still they amuse people and at times leave them wanting to watch the clip more than once. Just like this video that shows a person squeezing an orange peel.

Though it is unclear when the video was first captured or shared, it has been doing the rounds of the Internet for past few months. It recently captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the sub-reddit Oddly Satisfying.

“Squeezing an orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a person squeezing a slice of an orange peel in the sunlight. The droplets sprouting out of the peel is absolutely amazing to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 46,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My eye,” wrote a Reddit user. “Me and my friends would mess around at lunch sometimes and try to sneak up on one another and squirt them in the eye with an orange peel just like this,” posted another. “I can smell this post,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?