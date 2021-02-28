Home / Trending / Smart doggo rushes to tell human ‘I love you’, melts hearts along the way. Watch
“Tucker was like, let me stop what I’m doing and reciprocate your love mom,” wrote an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
The image shows Tucker the Aussie doodle.(Instagram/@_tucker_dood_)

There’s no doubt that doggos can go to any extent to show their affection for the human parents. This mini Aussie doodle named Tucker is no different. A clip shared on Tucker’s personal Instagram profile shows the furry one prancing to tell his mom that he loves her. The clip may just make your heart melt into a puddle.

The video starts with a shot of Tucker playing with a toy beside a door. A few seconds into the clip, Tucker’s human calls him and tells him ‘I love you’. Within seconds, the adorable pooch leaves him toy, rushes to a series of buttons and presses one that says ‘I love you; back.

So grab some tissues and take a look at the clip:

The clip has garnered over 1.4 million views since its original posting. People couldn’t stop appreciating the smart doggo’s actions. While many gushed at the furry one’s cuteness, others asked how Tucker came to learn such an intelligent behaviour.

“Tucker was like, let me stop what I’m doing and reciprocate your love mom,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! Smart boy Tucker. How did you do that?” asked another. “My heart just melted. You’re such a smart boy Tucker,” said a third.

What do you think of this adorable clip?

