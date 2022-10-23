Smriti Irani gets stuck in way between Lucknow and Kanpur, finds joy in knitting

Union Minister Smriti Irani often shares sneak peeks of her personal life on Instagram with her 1.2 million followers. She recently took to the meta-owned platform to share snippets of her road journey from Lucknow to Kanpur. In her latest Instagram post, the Union Minister shared a video of herself knitting something while waiting for the rail gate to open between Kanpur and Lucknow.

"KNOT much but the small joys of life…live life in the small moments, enjoy the small things.. even when stuck in a traffic jam #phatakrailka.. somewhere between Kanpur & Lucknow," wrote Smriti Irani while sharing the video on Instagram. In it, we can see Smriti Irani knitting something from blue-coloured wool in the car while waiting for the rail gate to open somewhere between Kanpur and Lucknow.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 3.1 lakh views, over 39,600 likes and several comments.

"How raw! It takes a lot of courage to show the real and raw side to the world, and you have done this so well," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Nice to see you knitting, my passion is knitting too, there are so many thoughts between wool and mind," commented another. "You are truly a superwoman. If any lady politician I admire and am proud of after Sushma Swaraj, It is you Ma'am. Love the way you speak in the Parliament and at rallies," wrote a third.

Earlier, Smriti Irani shared a photo of herself posing with a water bottle in her hand, and the label reads "Tulsi". For the unversed, Irani played the character of Tulsi in the hit daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi before starting her stint as a politician.

