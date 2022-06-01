Smriti Irani pays tribute to singer KK with a heart-breaking Instagram post

Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram to pay her tribute to singer KK who died in Kolkata on Tuesday after a live performance at a concert. Since his demise, social media is abuzz with various posts of people mourning his death. Irani too shared a post along with a video of a song sung by the late singer.

The union minister also posted a caption and shared how his death has left many heartbroken. “Hum rahe na rahe kal ….. har pal , every moment found an emotion in his voice … every memory of my youth is laced with his soothing sounds …. Maestro of the magic of song ... his heartbreak songs leave many heartbroken today,” she wrote.

She shared the video that shows his song Pal. The singer made his debut with this song in 1999. Incidentally, this is the last song he performed during his concert in Kolkata before his death.

Take a look at the post Smriti Irani posted:

The post has been shared about three hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 37,000 views. The video has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote how they are saddened by the untimely demise of the singer.

Agreeing with Irani, one Instagram user wrote, “So so true.” Another individual shared, “Legend.” Actor Suzanne Bernert also posted a comment. “My journey in Bharat started with his song from Woh Lamhe....all memories of first auditions, meetings, first tentative steps here and this song playing everywhere ....Om Shanti,” she wrote. Many also posted broken heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

