Smriti Irani reminds people to ‘be kind’ in this motivational post

Smriti Irani's post received appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Smriti Irani shared this picture in her Instagram post.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share posts of different flavours. From witty to motivational to interesting, she shares varied posts. Case in point, her latest motivational post that reminds people to ‘be kind.’

“#checkyourself today. #bekind,” she wrote. Along with that, she also shared an image with a quote attributed to the Persian poet and scholar Rumi. “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates. Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?” it reads.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

Since being shared some four hours ago, the post has gathered more than 11,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Well said,” wrote an Instagram user. “So beautifully put,” expressed another. “Very nice message,” shared a third. Many posted clap emoticons to showcase their reactions. 

What are your thoughts on the video?

