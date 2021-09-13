Smriti Irani shares how it feels when ‘Sunday behaves like Monday’. See pics

Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share posts of different flavours. From witty to motivational to interesting, she shares varied posts. Case in point, her latest post where she showcased how it feels when ‘Sunday behaves like Monday’ and that to through her pictures.

“When you Sunday behaves like a Monday. #How it started, how it went… how it’s going now,” she wrote. She also used the hashtags #exhausted #photodump and #workoholic along with the share. Her post is complete with three images of her.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 79,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“So pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha,” commented another. “Very beautiful,” commented a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

