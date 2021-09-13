Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shares how it feels when ‘Sunday behaves like Monday’. See pics
trending

Smriti Irani shares how it feels when ‘Sunday behaves like Monday’. See pics

Smriti Irani shared a post with three images of herself.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Smriti Irani shared this picture in her Instagram post.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share posts of different flavours. From witty to motivational to interesting, she shares varied posts. Case in point, her latest post where she showcased how it feels when ‘Sunday behaves like Monday’ and that to through her pictures.

“When you Sunday behaves like a Monday. #How it started, how it went… how it’s going now,” she wrote. She also used the hashtags #exhausted #photodump and #workoholic along with the share. Her post is complete with three images of her.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 79,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“So pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha,” commented another. “Very beautiful,” commented a third. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smriti irani
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

If you love pizza you may relate this kid’s reaction on seeing the food item

This baby elephant has four doting gentle giant nannies. Watch adorable video

Barbers sing together to calm anxious boy during haircut. Watch

Eating ice cream to visiting beach, video shows things that make this dog happy
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP