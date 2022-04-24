Smriti Irani's sweet take on kids not leaving ‘empty nest’ will melt your heart

When kids finally leave home and go to college in a different city, state, country or even a continent - it becomes quite difficult for parents to manage with this changed and new situation. No matter how much a parent prepares for this day, nothing can prepare them for the reality of this situation. But Smriti Irani has given her own sweet and noteworthy take on the emotions one feels when their children finally leave their homes.

Smriti Irani who is currently the Minister of Women and Child Development of India, has two kids - Zoish and Zohr. In a recent Instagram post, she shared moments with them along with her husband Zubin Irani and her step-daughter Shanelle Irani. Along with it, she posted a detailed caption that reads, “Some are often heard saying ‘they grow up so fast ‘ others cajole you to comfort adding that ‘ one day you need to let them go’ …”

It continues, “No matter what advice given I’m taking none … they are my babies and will always be tied to me and mine .. no the nest is not empty .. the young ones have flown only to come back soon.. my love, my life.” These adorable photos have definitely won over the Internet.

Take a look at the pictures right here:

The photos have been posted on Instagram just 15 hours ago and since then, have garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring Smriti Irani’s take on her children. It has also received more than 35,000 likes on it so far.

Ace wrestler Geeta Phogat took to the comments section in order to write, “Beautiful picture, Ma’am.” “Good to see you all in one frame,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So absolutely heartening. Heartfelt prayers and blessings.”

What are your thoughts on this Instagram share by Smriti Irani?