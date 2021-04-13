Home / Trending / Smriti Irani’s Tuesday motivation post strikes a chord with netizens
Smriti Irani’s Tuesday motivation post strikes a chord with netizens

“Absolutely the best advice. Thank you,” wrote an Instagram user under Smriti Irani's Instagram post.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Smriti Irani’s share has won over many.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union minister Smriti Irani often posts inspirational quotes on her Instagram and her recent share is no different. She recently took to Instagram to share a motivational quote that has struck a chord with netizens and may leave you feeling inspired too.

With a simple hashtag #tuesdaymotivation, Irani shared the quote in the form of an image. The text on the picture reads, “Do more things that make you forget to check your phone”.

Take a look at the post:

Shared almost four hours ago, the post has already garnered over 14,380 likes and many comments. People found the post very inspiring and lauded Irani’s priceless advice. Many shared heart emojis to show their liking for the post.

“Absolutely the best advice. Thank you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very difficult task, but I agree,” commented another. “True words. Thank you for the encouragement and reminder,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

