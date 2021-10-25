Smriti Irani shares how her daughter inspires her in this Monday motivation post

Smriti Irani recently shared a #MondayMotivation post with her followers on Instagram. The wonderful post talks about her daughter Zoe Irani’s achievements, and has a beautiful message at its core. The post was shared over two hours ago, and has since attracted the attention of several netizens. Chances are, you too will be able to draw inspiration from the post.

"She is a second Dan black belt in karate with her own tally of national and international medals and a Limca book of record holder to boot. Pestered about how she should be blessed to live in the reflected glory of her mother … she smiled and carried on with what she considered her own course. When she picked the culinary arts as a career there was a murmur and she was told academics pe dhyan do … khana toh waise bhi pakana hi hai usme kahan career banega, academically bright na ho toh Chef bano … she carried on and scored 91% in her 12th boards and said becoming a chef is not an option but a choice. Zoe is my #mondaymotivation," reads a part of the caption shared alongside the post.

The proud mother further continued the beautiful post to convey an important message. “When the noise threatens to overwhelm you … carry on … when people doubt your choices … carry on, when people try to cast a shadow on a bright sunny day when you hope to live your dreams … carry on. For the toughest thing to do when all comes undone is to … carry on," she added. The share is complete with the image of her daughter.

Take a look at the beautiful post:

Since being posted, the share has garnered more than 12,000 likes. It also received an appreciative comment from actor Sikander Kher. He wrote, "Superb what a star."

"So wonderful," wrote another Instagram user. "That's the Monday motivation for all. To carry on and live your dreams. Hope to meet chef Zoe soon. Lots of love and blessings," posted a third.

What are your thoughts of this post?

