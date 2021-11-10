Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smriti Irani shares midweek motivational post, leaves people inspired

Smriti Irani's motivational post prompted people to share varied reactions.
Smriti Irani shared an image with a motivational quote written on it.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:55 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Smriti Irani is an active user of Instagram. She often takes to the platform to post different shares that create a buzz along people. Be it sharing memes, posting motivational shares or wishing her loved ones on different occasions, her posts are of varied tastes. In her latest share, the union minister has posted a motivational quote.

With just a single emoticon as caption, she shared an image. The picture shows the silhouette of a human walking. It also has the words “If you can’t find a way, create one!” written on it.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over two hours ago, the post has accumulated nearly 7,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People posted varied reactions while commenting.

“Did that....keep on doing it...inspirational words,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “Always,” agreed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by Smriti Irani?

smriti irani instagram
