Smriti Irani shares Pankaj Tripathi’s sarcastic dialogue to express her feelings about Monday

Mondays, much like that lone piece of elaichi in biryani, often is crowned as the most-hated day of the week. Undoubtedly, the mutual displeasure towards the day always prompts someone or the other to take to social media to share their feelings of dislike towards this day of the week. And, Smriti Irani is among those who occasionally shares posts about Monday that are not just hilarious but relatable too. In her latest share, she used a sarcastic dialogue by Pankaj Tripathi.

The video that the union minister shared shows a scene where someone asks Tripathi’s character how it feels to lose a case as a lawyer. Smriti Irani shared the dialogue to express how it is a perfect answer to anyone who asks about how it feels on Monday.

“Jab koi pooche ‘kaisa laga Monday aapko’. Sabka ek hi dukh hai. [When someone asks, how did you like Mondays. Everyone is sad about the same thing],” she wrote. She also added a hashtag, #mondaymantra. She concluded her post with a facepalm emoticon.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani about Mondays:

The post was shared a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video..

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Pankaj Tripathi ko sare awards de do is ek line k liye [Give Pankaj Tripathi all the awards just for this one line],” posted an Instagram user. “Bracing Mondays with #mondaymantra,” joked another. “Ha ha ha so true,” agreed a third. “Same to same pheelings,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post through laughing out loud emoticons.