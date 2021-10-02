Smriti Mandhana reacts to Harleen Deol dedicating this song to her

Cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol recently engaged in a sweet conversation on Twitter. Their tweet exchange is now spreading joy. There is a chance that it will leave you smiling too.

It all started with a post by Harleen Deol where she dedicated a song to Smriti Mandhana after the latter became the first Indian women cricketer to score a century in the day-night pink-ball Test match against Australia. Sharing a picture of the cricketer, Deol wrote, “Alexa please play: “O Haseena Zulfon Waali!!!” and tagged Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana also took the opportunity to share a funny reply. “Alexa please put @imharleenDeol on mute,” she wrote and added a Zany Face emoticon.

Take a look at the conversation between the cricketers:

Mandhana’s reply received over 51,000 likes, since being posted, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Well played dear girl!! So proud of you,” expressed a Twitter user. “Mast joke maara re,” shared another. “Difficult to figure out which is better, the century or the banter,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter conversation?