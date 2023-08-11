Snake hides inside woman's toilet, people call it a 'nightmare'

When a woman came back to her home in Pheonix from a trip to Nashville, USA, she did not expect an 'intruder' in her toilet. To her surprise, a black and pink coachwhip snake was sitting and waiting for her.

Snapshot of the snake that was rescued from a toilet.(Facebook/@Rattlesnake Solutions)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon seeing the snake, a stunned Michelle Lespron, immediately closed the lid and called local business Rattlesnake Solutions for help. Over the course of two days, the rescuers were able to take out the reptile out of the toilet bowl. (Also Read: Woman catches two snakes with bare hands, video sparks debate)

Rattlesnake Solutions also shared about the incident on Facebook. "It happens – Nikolaus was called to a home to catch what was called in as a rattlesnake seen in the toilet. After three visits over two days, he was able to finally get hands on it – a beautiful black and pink Coachwhip!" wrote the snake removal company.

Take a look at the picture of the snake hidden in a toilet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on August 7. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 700 times. The share has also garnered various comments. Many were left speechless by this incident.

Check out what people are saying about a snake in the toilet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "That is an incredibly beautiful snake! Of course, I've never heard of it, but wow, it's so exotic looking! It doesn't look like it would be in the hot sun of Arizona!" A second added, "I had a friend with whom this happened several years ago. Now I tend to check the toilet before a sitting down! I always wondered what kind of snake gets in the toilet and how." A third commented, "Put this on the list of reasons to look before you sit." "Literally my worst nightmare though, a snake in the toilet!" said a fourth. A fifth shared, "I'm freaked out."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON