trending

Snake hiding inside shipment container travels from India to UK on flight

A snake was hiding inside a shipment container which travelled from India to UK on flight. 
Snake travels from India to UK on flight(Facebook/@southessexwildlife)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:18 AM IST
By Tanima Ray

A snake managed to make quite the journey, traveling from India to theUK on a flight - that too without a ticket. The reptile, a venomous viper snake, was found hiding inside a shipment container after the flight landed in theUK. A stonemason found it inside the container of rocks and soon, staff from South Essex Wildlife Hospital were called in to capture the snake. The hospital described the whole incident in a post that has been going viral.

In the post, the hospital revealed that the veterinarians found the reptile to be a non-native species of England.

“As it was identified as a saw-scaled viper and having had one before we understood fully the gravity of just how dangerous these reptiles are, they are way up there in the top few most deadly snakes (it is believed to have killed more people than all the other species combined),” they mentioned in the post.

They kept the snake away from human contact in a locked box in a sealed room with warning signs while waiting for an appropriate facility to collect it.

Read the entire post here:

 

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on October 16 the post has been liked by over 700 Facebook users. Netizens praised the rescue team and wished for the snake's safety. Some even found it beautiful.

“Well done team, bet the adrenaline was running during the rescue. What a beautiful creature,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Even though I am not a lover of snakes I am so happy that it is safe and gets to live out the rest of his life after such a long journey. Thank you all for being such a caring bunch of people,” wrote another.

“Wow, it is beautiful. At first glance, before reading I thought it was a pretzel,” wrote a third.

A Facebook user also wondered what will happen to the snake. To this, the hospital replied that they would never rehome the reptile unless it’s needed.

What would be your reaction if you saw a snake on your plane?

 

