Snake meat pizza: Would you be daring enough to try this unique dish from Hong Kong?

While many people are still having a hard time accepting pineapple on pizza, Hong Kong’s Pizza Hut has rolled out a completely new and unheard topping that might leave you shocked. Wondering what it is? Well, it's a snake meat. Yes, you read that right.

Hong Kong Pizza Hut rolled out a snake meat pizza. (Unsplash)

Pizza Hut teamed up with Ser Wong Fun – a snake restaurant in Central Hong Kong with roots dating back to 1895 to create this unique dish. The new toppings combine shredded snake meat, black mushrooms and Chinese dried ham. This offbeat nine-inch pizza comes with an abalone sauce base instead of the traditional tomato base. It is on sale until November 22, reports CNN.

Pizza Hut Hong Kong said in a statement to CNN, "Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste. Combined with pizza, it marks a breakthrough from the conventional concept of what maintaining good health means while challenging one’s taste buds." (Also Read: This dry fruit pizza has shocked netizens. Would you dare try it?)

While this unique dish surely created waves, it isn't the only one that caught the attention of many. The company is also launching a pizza that features Chinese preserved sausages, which are a favorite fall time delicacy among Hong Kong locals and are served in a clay pot rice dish.

