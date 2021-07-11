Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Snake strikes at a car, crawls inside it. Video is both fascinating and scary
trending

Snake strikes at a car, crawls inside it. Video is both fascinating and scary

The video of the snake posted on YouTube has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The image shows the snake in the middle of a road.(YouTube/@ Latest Sightings)

In a video that is both scary and fascinating, a snake ended up crawling inside a car after striking at it. The clip also shows a group of people joining hands to rescue the reptile and release it into the wild. Shared on YouTube, the video has now left people intrigued. There is a possibility you too will feel the same after watching it.

The video is shared on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. A caption shared along with the video details the incident. It explains that the incident took place at Kruger National Park. The caption further describes the reason why the snake slithered into the car’s engine. “Currently, it is winter in South Africa, and it can get quite cold. Since snakes are cold-blooded, they have been known to slither into car's engines, because they are attracted to the heat,” it reads.

The video opens to show the snake in the middle of a road. Within moments, it strikes at a car and then slithers below it. The clip then shows the rescue of the snake.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh views – and counting. People shared varied comments to express their reactions.

“Hats off to the man's calmness,” wrote a YouTube user. “Scary when a snake goes under your car,” expressed another. “Glad they took care of the python,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video

Related Stories

trending

12-foot-long python that escaped from aquarium located in a mall rescued. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Six-year-old girl identifies 93 airlines by their plane tails in one minute

This video involving a cat has a hilariously surprising twist. Seen it yet?

Video of this 16-year-old dog taking a nap while floating in pool is super sweet

Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP