Sneaky venomous snake hides inside bathroom scale. Here's how it was rescued

After a woman in South Australia saw a venomoussnake slide into her scale, she contacted a snake catcher to come toher house. Facebook page Barossa Reptile Service shared a video of this snake rescue, which has garnered significant attention on social media.

Snake comes out of a scale. (Facebook/@ Barossa Reptile Service)

"This little fella must have been concerned about his weight this afternoon! The juvenile eastern brown in a bathroom, then moved into the scales to hide. The owner reckons it came in on the mop which is entirely possible and likely considering the situation!" wrote Barossa Reptile Service in the caption of the post.

The video shows a man opening the scale. As he opens it, a snake immedietly slithers out and tries to run away. However, the man is quick to catch it and puts it in a bag to take it safely out of the house.

Watch the video of the snake here:

This post was shared on November 27. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 1,000 views and numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "Gee, obviously he didn't read the instructions first. Stand on top. Do not enter."

A second commented, "Beautiful looking danger noodle."

"I'm terrified to get one in the house and not know, with the kids home," posted a third.

