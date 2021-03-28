Bride who drove car on vidai shares her sweet love story

If you’re a regular user of social media, there’s a possibility that you may have seen the video of the bride who took the wheel of a car during her vidai and drove her groom home. The video featuring Sneha Singhi Upadhaya and her husband Saugat Upadhaya has won people over. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sneha opened up about her now-viral video and also shared her sweet love story with Saugat.

While talking about who came up with the idea, Sneha shared that it was hers. “I came up with the idea. Because after our first date, I was the one who drove him home. And I wanted to do the same thing on my wedding day too,” she said. She went on to add the story of how the two met.

Sneha Singhi Upadhaya with her husband Saugat Upadhaya. (Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

Turns out, Sneha, a chef by profession, met the love of her life when he walked into her café along with his friends. This, she said is how the story unfolded. “Saugat and I met at my café. He walked in with his friend and refused to eat anything there cause it was vegetarian (and I heard this)! But his friends asked him to try the food. So he placed his order. I made sure to cook whatever he ordered. When he had the first bite, I kept staring from a corner and waited for his reaction. And his reaction was, ‘Oh my god! This is phenomenal’. Then I went and met him and he told me how much he loved the food.”

The newlywed couple celebrating together. (Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

After that, he kept visiting the café. “We slowly became friends. Then one thing led to another and here we are eight years later,” Sneha added.

Sneha Singhi Upadhaya with her husband. (Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

Talking about how she is being called a trendsetter, she expressed that she is truly grateful for the compliments even though for her it's just a normal concept.

“So many women from all around the country messaged me saying how empowering this was for them. And I never thought of it that way while I was doing it at all. I felt so amazing while replying to these wonderful people and thanking them for all their wishes,” she added.

Sneha Singhi Upadhaya in her bridal attire. (Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank my parents who made me believe I could do anything without a doubt. So for me this wasn’t a big deal. And also so much gratitude to my in laws who are so supportive and loving! My father in law made sure I drove the car to show them who’s boss,” she said laughing.

Sneha Singhi Upadhaya with her parents. (Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

Sneha Singhi Upadhaya with her family. (Sneha Singhi Upadhaya)

