Home / Trending / Snow leopard gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoological park
trending

Snow leopard gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoological park

"The total number of snow leopards at the park now stands 13", Rai said.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The image shows the snow leopard.(ANI)

The number of snow leopards at Darjeeling's Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park has risen to 13.

Speaking to ANI, Director of Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Dharmdeo Rai said, "Today morning, a snow leopard gave birth to a cub. Both mother and cub are fine and doing well."

"The total number of snow leopards at the park now stands 13", Rai said.

Earlier in October 2020, Union Minister of State for Environment Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo has said that the Government of India has been conserving snow leopard and its habitat through the Project Snow Leopard (PSL). The PSL was launched in 2009.

Speaking at the International Snow Leopard Day 2020 through a virtual meeting, Supriyo had said that the Government is committed to landscape restoration for snow leopard habitat conservation and implementing participatory landscape-based management plans involving local stakeholders.

India is also party to the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) Programme since 2013.

The number of snow leopards at Darjeeling's Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park has risen to 13.

Speaking to ANI, Director of Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Dharmdeo Rai said, "Today morning, a snow leopard gave birth to a cub. Both mother and cub are fine and doing well."

"The total number of snow leopards at the park now stands 13", Rai said.

Earlier in October 2020, Union Minister of State for Environment Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo has said that the Government of India has been conserving snow leopard and its habitat through the Project Snow Leopard (PSL). The PSL was launched in 2009.

Speaking at the International Snow Leopard Day 2020 through a virtual meeting, Supriyo had said that the Government is committed to landscape restoration for snow leopard habitat conservation and implementing participatory landscape-based management plans involving local stakeholders.

India is also party to the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) Programme since 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
snow leopard darjeeling
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP