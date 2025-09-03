‘So graceful’: Mumbai man flaunts mom’s saree in dhoti style with kurta, internet can’t stop praising

A creative fashionista from Mumbai recently turned heads with a unique saree-turned-dhoti outfit that has won hearts online. In a viral video, the creator draped a saree in an unusual and stylish way, giving traditional clothing a modern twist. A Mumbai fashionista recently stunned everyone with a saree-turned-dhoti look.(@insta_bhoo/Instagram)

What made the look even more special was that he wore his mother’s saree for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The video was shared by Bhooshan Malkani, with the caption, “They say style is what you make of it… But sometimes, it’s what you inherit. This saree has seen her stories, and now it’s part of mine.”

The video captured Malkani folding his mother’s saree into dhoti style. Even at the start, it looked straight out of a fashion magazine, but pairing it with a well-fitted kurta took the look to the next level.

Saree-turned-dhoti outfit:

Adding to the elegance, Malkani incorporated an inverted pallu and adorned it with a brooch, giving the outfit a refined, fashion-forward touch.

The video ends with Malkani confidently flaunting his saree-and-kurta combination, a proud smile reflecting the effort and creativity behind the look.

The video went viral on Instagram, with users praising his boldness, creativity, and fashion sense.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 30, 2025, and since then, it has garnered 6.5 million views and more than 3 lakh likes.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the comments with praise.

One of the users, Ashish Chavan, commented, “Another thing you’ve inherited is her elegance and kindness.”

A second user, Chitra Banerjee, commented, “Such a well-put-together look! Love the creativity.”

A third user commented, “So graceful, loved it.”

Another user, Palak, commented, “Who said mums' sarees can only be passed down to her daughters and daughters-in-law? Bring in the sons and the son-in-laws!!”

Some users also appreciated the personal touch of using his mother’s saree, describing the outfit as both stylish and heartfelt.