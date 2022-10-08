"So morbid": Titanic-shaped bouncy house goes viral, netizens not impressed

Titanic is one of those classic movies that people have widely watched worldwide. The movie, of course, has a fan following, but at the same time, both the reel and the real-life story are tragic and heartbreaking. Recently, a video of a Titanic look-alike bouncy house has been doing rounds on the internet. However, many were not happy with the concept of this product. In a video uploaded by Instagram user Tara Cox, you can see a bounce house in the shape of half broken Titanic. There are many kids who are sliding down from this swing as parents stand and watch.

Take a look at the Titanic bounce house here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on the internet just a few days ago; since then, it has garnered 9.1 million views, more than four lakh likes, and several comments. Many people have given mixed reactions to this. One person wrote, "Morbidly wrong. Sad. Nothing to make into a fun time." Another person added, "I couldn't believe it when I saw this at an event years ago! What's next, the Twin Tower free fall?! I can't." Someone even added, "One time, a Fourth of July party had this exact slide, it was extremely windy that day, and the slide lifted in the air, and a little girl broke her arm. Ironic." A fourth person added, "This is so morbid, I looked it up, and even on the inside, as you go up the stairs, it says "first-class passengers only."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON