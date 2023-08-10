Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa hook steps in saree

US-based social media influencer Ruhee Dosani took to Instagram to share a fun-filled video of herself recreating Tamannaah Bhatia's hook steps of the song Kaavaalaa from Rajnikanth’s upcoming film Jailer. The video has left netizens in awe.

Ruhee Dosani aced Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa hook steps. (Instagram/@ruheedosani)

Kaavaalaa has been a huge hit since its release on July 6. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song and sang it alongside Shilpa Rao. Arunraja Kamaraj wrote the lyrics of the song. The song has created a buzz on social media with many influencers taking to Instagram to share videos of themselves dancing to the beats of the track.

Ruhee Dosani, who rose to fame during the lockdown with her quirky reels on Bollywood songs, has also joined the bandwagon. She took to Instagram to share a fun-filled BTS video of herself, dressed in a saree recreating Tamannaah Bhatia's hook steps from the song. Sharing this video, Ruhee tagged Tamannaah Bhatia in the caption and wrote, "When the bTS makes it to the gram and what better song to do this to @tamannaahspeaks My first time dancing in this avatar, what do you think? Also, love you boys.”

Watch Ruhee Dosani's Kaavaalaa video below:

Since being shared on August 9, 2023, the video has received over 1.3 million views and 91,000 likes and the numbers are still increasing.

Many social media influencers shared their reactions to Ruhee's video in the comments section of the post. "So pretty" commented Rida Tharanaa. Sonal Devraj, who is also an artist shared, "Ohhhhhhhhooooo". "Loved that Swag!" posted an Instagram user. "You always on fire," wrote another. "Looking beautiful in saree," read a comment on the share.

Several others used words like "fabulous" and "beautiful" to describe Ruhee's video. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions. What are your thoughts on this joy-filled video by Ruhee Dosani? Did you enjoy watching it?