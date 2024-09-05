Social media post prompts Ghaziabad Police to penalise officer for violating number plate rules

Ghaziabad police took note of an online complaint against a police officer for violating number plate rules. It all started when an X user spotted a police personnel with a unique number plate on his bike and shared it on the microblogging platform, tagging the police. Later, the department took action against the officer. The police officer was seen violating number plate rules.

"Does the police have special power to keep this type of number plate or only they? By the way, for the general public, the fine is 5 thousand @uptrafficpolice @Gzbtrafficpol Location - Near Arthala Mod in front of Ahuja Hotel. Ghaziabad," wrote X user Akash Gaur in the post. (Also Read: UP journalist fined by Noida Police for not wearing helmet in car while driving.)

He also added a picture of the bike that the officer was seen driving.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on September 4. Since being posted, it has gained several likes and views. The Ghaziabad Police also took note of the complaint and took action against the police personnel.

Sharing about it in the comments section, the police department wrote, "Taking cognizance of the complaint received on X, necessary challan action has been taken." They also shared a challan receipt that showed a ₹5,000 fine was given.

