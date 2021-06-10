Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Today on June 10, several parts of the world experienced the first solar eclipse of the year. A striking celestial phenomenon, the annular eclipse was captured from different parts of the world by netizens and they took to Twitter to share those moments.

During the phenomenon, a "ring of fire" was also predicted to appear around the Moon due to the remnant halo of the Sun. Many tweeple residing in the Northern hemisphere of the globe could capture the ring and it is indeed a sight to behold.

The solar eclipse however was not visible in India except for a few cities. However, that didn’t dampen the spirit of space enthusiasts as they scouted on Twitter to get a glimpse of the event.

Nasa Sun and Space shared some snaps of the solar eclipse on their Twitter profile where the Sun is partially visible and emitting a bright orange glow. Check out the pics:

Several others shared the solar eclipse captured from their cameras and all of them are too spectacular to miss.

What are your thoughts on these pictures? Did they amaze you too?