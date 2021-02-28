Home / Trending / Soldier deployed for duty abroad makes a furry friend, what happens next may leave you teary-eyed
trending

Soldier deployed for duty abroad makes a furry friend, what happens next may leave you teary-eyed

The heartening clip has moved netizens so much that several comments requested the original poster to develop the lovely incident into a feature film.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The images shows Sampson the doggo.(Reddit/ Made Me Smile)

There are many stories describing the lovely bond between humans and their four-legged buddies. A clip shared on Reddit captures the essence of one such special bond that has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The recording features a soldier posted abroad for duty and a doggo that he met there. After watching the clip you may find yourself reaching out for some tissues.

“A soldier made a friend while deployed in the desert and brought him home. This dog couldn’t be happier,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the information how the soldier was posted at a desert area for duty and came across the doggo that he named Sampson. We won’t spoil the video for you so take a look at the share:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Soldier makes a furry friend on duty abroad, their story is heart-melting

Man’s sand art on a piece of wood may make your jaw drop. Watch

This cat cafe in Dubai helps rescues to find purr-fect new homes

121-year-old tortoise adopted by couple from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

Shared on February 27, the clip has garnered over 12,700 upvotes. People found the clip to be extremely heart-touching and showered the comments section with suggestions regarding making a movie out of the incident.

“Mission: Bring Sampson Home. I'm already crying at the theatre,” wrote a Reddit user. “This made me tear up,” commented another. “Petition to make this into a movie,” expressed a third.

“Sampson is HOME, because you are his home,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this heartening clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video reddit
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP