‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

Elon Musk’s post about his son X AE A-XI has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The image shows SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who shared a pic of his son X AE A-XI.(REUTERS)

If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various posts he often shares. From talking about cryptocurrency to informing about new technologies to sharing snippets of his personal life, Musk’s tweets are of different taste. Just like his recent post where he graced Twitter with an adorable new picture of his son X AE A-XII. The image is all kinds of wonderful and it has now prompted people to share different comments.

“Some light reading with lil X,” he wrote while sharing the image. Take a look to see what the picture shows:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 74,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also gathered nearly 3,500 re-tweets. People posted different comments to express their reactions.

“Gotta take him to the Air Force museum!” wrote a Twitter user. In reply, Elon Musk shared “Yeah”

“He will be reading entire physics textbooks by the time he is 5,” expressed another. “Like this post,” commented a third.” Does he know his dad is superman?” shared a third.

What do you think of Elon Musk’s post?

elon musk twitter

