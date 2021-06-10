Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
trending

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

The Twitter post includes three pictures of the dish showing some chips dipped in a sort of curry, garnished with green chilies.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The image of chips curry was shared on Twitter.(Twitter@GabbbarSingh)

Weird food recipes are nothing new for the Internet as most of us have seen dishes in Oreo Maggi, Pasta Dosa and even Kurure Milkshake. Now, adding to those dishes, is this odd food item called Chips curry. Pictures of the dish has been shared by Twitter user Gabbbar and has grabbed the attention of tweeple along with some hilarious reactions about the food item.

The post includes three pictures of the dish showing some chips dipped in a sort of curry, garnished with green chilies. The dish, originally shared on the Facebook group Kolkata Food Trotters, has now sparked mixed reactions.

“Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of murder,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 7, the post has garnered over 1,200 likes and many reactions. The odd concoction made netizens shared varied comments. While some expressed their horror, others found the dish to be questionable. Some shared other weird recipes with polar opposite ingredients.

Would you try this out?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fusion food twitter
TRENDING NEWS

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP