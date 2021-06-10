Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

Weird food recipes are nothing new for the Internet as most of us have seen dishes in Oreo Maggi, Pasta Dosa and even Kurure Milkshake. Now, adding to those dishes, is this odd food item called Chips curry. Pictures of the dish has been shared by Twitter user Gabbbar and has grabbed the attention of tweeple along with some hilarious reactions about the food item.

The post includes three pictures of the dish showing some chips dipped in a sort of curry, garnished with green chilies. The dish, originally shared on the Facebook group Kolkata Food Trotters, has now sparked mixed reactions.

“Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of murder,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 7, the post has garnered over 1,200 likes and many reactions. The odd concoction made netizens shared varied comments. While some expressed their horror, others found the dish to be questionable. Some shared other weird recipes with polar opposite ingredients.

Would you try this out?