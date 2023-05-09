Man dances to Raanjhanaa, dedicates performance to mom

Raanjhanaa's title track has been a hit among people since its release years ago. The Internet is filled with different videos of people recreating a dance routine from this song or singing it. Case in point, a video that shows a man’s energetic performance to the hit track. However, what has wowed people is how he dedicated this special performance to his mom.

The image shows the son who dedicated his dance to Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush’s Raanjhanaa to his mom. (Instagram/@siddharthajmera_)

Artist Siddharth Ajmera posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Maa… kaun tere bin mera,” he wrote as he shared the video. The video opens to show Ajmera entering the venue while showing cool dance moves. He goes on to dance to the song Raanjhanaa and also invites his mom to join him. The video ends with the duo dancing together.

The hit title track is sung by AR Rahman, Jaswinder Singh, and Shiraz Uppal. It is picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush.

Take a look at the heartwarming video of the son dancing for his mom:

The video was posted on April 4. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments. People posted love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Such a cute video,” shared an Instagram user. “I am expecting the same from my boy,” posted another. “The unconditional love,” expressed a third. “What energy,” commented a fourth. “Why am I crying,” wrote a fifth.