Man dances to Jogi Mahi at best friend’s wedding, video goes viral. Watch

Imagine it’s your best friend’s wedding, and you want to do something special to make their day all the more memorable. One way to do that is to dedicate a dance performance to them. And this is exactly what this man did at his best friend’s wedding. He set the dance floor on fire with his cool moves and on-point expressions. Now, a video showing his dance performance to the song Jogi Mahi is all the rage on social media. Chances are, you’ll end up watching the video on loop. The image, taken from the viral video, captures a man dancing to Jogi Mahi at best friend’s wedding.(Instagram/@swapnil_0106_)

Also Read: Woman rediscovers husband’s 18-yr-old handwritten love letter

The video was shared by Instagram user Swapnil Suryawanshi. “Mere yaar ki shadi hai,” read the caption accompanying the video. The video opens to show Swapnil dancing to Bachna Ae Haseeno’s song Jogi Mahi at his best friend’s wedding. As the video goes on, the camera pans towards the bride and groom, who can be seen enjoying his performance with smiles on their faces. As he dances, the onlookers are visibly in awe of his expressions and dance moves. Many even recorded his performance on their smartphones.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on March 18, the video has raked up more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“Steps and smiles…,” posted an individual. Another added, “Dude !! You nailed it.” “Wow,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “The expressions.” Many even tagged their best friends and asked them to deliver a performance.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra asks people to send cape designs for MS Dhoni’s uniform. Twitter gets creative and how

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON