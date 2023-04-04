Anand Mahindra asks people to send cape designs for MS Dhoni’s uniform. Twitter gets creative and how

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kicked off on March 31. The sixth match of the ongoing edition was played yesterday between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Fans watched the match with bated breaths until MS Dhoni smashed Mark Wood for two back-to-back sixes in the last over of the innings. CSK won the match by 12 runs by restricting LSG to 205/7. Dhoni’s batting also grabbed the attention of Anand Mahindra who called him a ‘superhero’. He even requested people to share designs for a cape that could be added to the cricketer’s special uniform. And Twitter didn’t disappoint him. They quickly shared several designs and options to choose from. MS Dhoni with a cape. (Twitter/@MUMBaIndiansFan)

“I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs?” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video of MS Dhoni hitting two sixes against LSG.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared on April 3, the tweet has raked up more than 9.6 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received more than 23,700 likes and several retweets. Netizens were quick enough to respond to the request and shared ideas for MS Dhoni’s special uniform.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Anand Mahindra even picked some of his favourite designs. While sharing this picture, he wrote, “Perfect.”

The industrialist gave a thumbs-up to this one.

“I was waiting for the AI generated images,” the businessman wrote while quoting a tweet that has four images of MS Dhoni donning different uniforms with capes.

CSK will play their next IPL 2023 match with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where fans can watch their ‘Thala’ in action.

