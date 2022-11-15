Home / Trending / Son surprises mom with jewellery. Video captures her emotional reaction

Son surprises mom with jewellery. Video captures her emotional reaction

Published on Nov 15, 2022 02:05 PM IST

The video of a son surprising his mom with jewellery was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the son standing behind his mom with the jewellery in his hand.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most parents get very emotional when they receive gifts from their children. Those moments when captured and shared online often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this clip shared on Twitter that shows a man’s surprise gift to his mother.

The video is shared with a short and simple Hindi caption. When translated it reads, “Small gift for mom.” The video captures how the son gives a jewellery piece to his mom as a gift.

The video opens to show a woman sitting on the ground with plates of food kept in front of her. Within moments, her son tiptoes and stands behind her without her knowing. He then places a chain around her neck.

We won't spoil the wonderful video by giving away everything, so take a look at how the mom reacts to this very special gift from her son.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 6,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 650 likes. People took to the tweet’s comments section to share their reactions to the video.

“Beta ho to aisa,” posted a Twitter user. “Good,” wrote another. A few shared their reactions through heart emoticons. Some did so with the help of folding hands emoji. What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you smiling?

viral video twitter
