‘Sonam Wangchuk matters’: Artist draws huge graffiti on Delhi flyover wall. Watch

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday. Drawing inspiration from this movement, artist Bewesh Adhikari took to Instagram to share a video of himself painting a massive “Sonam Matters” graffiti on a Delhi flyover wall. The clip, which features an encounter with the Delhi Police, quickly ignited a fierce online discussion. While many social media users praised the artwork for amplifying a crucial cause, others heavily criticised it as vandalism.

An artist writing 'Sonam Matters' in Delhi. (Instagram/@bewesh.in)

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“SONAM WANGCHUK MATTERS. But does India care?” Bewesh Adhikari wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Who is Gitanjali J Angmo? Meet Sonam Wangchuk’s wife and co-founder of HIAL

He continued, “For weeks, Sonam Wangchuk has continued his hunger strike. Whether you agree with him or not, his voice deserves to be heard. Before you form an opinion, hear his story.” Accompanying his post is a video showing huge graffiti on a Delhi flyover wall.

The video opens with the artist painting “Sonam Matters” in bold red letters across a flyover wall as a few passersby stop to look at the artwork. At one point, a Delhi Police vehicle pulls up to the spot, with officers seen interacting with the artist.

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} The video immediately prompted a series of remarks on social media. An individual commented, “Love you bro, it’s so crazy.” Another expressed, “This is wrong, why are you damaging the public property? That's why civic sense is important.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video immediately prompted a series of remarks on social media. An individual commented, “Love you bro, it’s so crazy.” Another expressed, “This is wrong, why are you damaging the public property? That's why civic sense is important.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third posted, “Educated people know the value of Sonam sir.” A fourth posted, “Nothing justifies damaging public property.

While answering some of the queries, Adhikari wrote, “A clarification: The wall in the video already had multiple graffiti, and I used an empty space among them. I did it to draw attention to Sonam Wangchuk and a cause I believe deserves to be heard. You may disagree with my choice, and that's okay. I'll be repainting the wall on the 20th.”

Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. Despite concerns from doctors and fellow protestors, he refused to end it, saying it sends a message to the government that the protests are not serious.

In a social media post, Wangchuk shared that although he is losing muscle mass, his core and heart are functioning well. “I’m not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said. According to doctors, he has lost over 9 kg after 19 days of hunger strike.

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