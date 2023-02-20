Son’s note while giving food to mom down with Covid will leave you emotional

The things that kids do out of their innocence and loving hearts often leave grownups emotional. One such instance is documented in this tweet shared by a mom. In the post, she wrote about a note she received from her kid along with a bowl of food. There is a chance that the post will fill your heart with a warm feeling too.

Twitter user Erin Reed shared the tweet along with two images. “Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left it on the table right outside my bedroom door,” she wrote. One of the images shows a bowl filled with spinach leaves garnished with what appears to be grated cheese. The other image shows the note she received from her son. “I made this for you! If it is not perfict I’m sorry. Look food,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being tweeted, it has received over 2.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also accumulated several comments from people.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“When I was little my mom had a stomach bug. As she started to feel better and got hungry I made her a pb&j. Was the first food I ever made. I brought it to her bedside and took a step stool so I could watch over her as she slept. She said it was the best sandwich she ever had,” shared a Twitter user. “Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you,” expressed another along with a clapping emoticon. “Kids are so sweet, I can’t deal,” commented a third. “This is the sweetest thing,” posted a fourth. “So precious,” wrote a fifth.

