Sonu Sood posts pics with ‘India’s biggest plate’ named after him

Actor Sonu Sood is known for his humanitarian work for people from all walks of life. From helping people to get back to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic to providing medical assistance and food to supporting the education of underprivileged children, he emerged as a hero among many. The actor was recently honoured by Gismat Jail Mandi restaurant near Kondapur, Hyderabad. The state’s jail-themed restaurant launched ‘India’s Biggest Plate’ in the actor’s presence and named it after him.

“‘India’s Biggest Plate’ is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled,” wrote Sonu Sood while sharing a few pictures on Instagram. He also tagged the restaurant Gismat Jail Mandi in his post. The pictures show Sonu Sood posing for the camera with a massive plate full of food. He is also seen surrounded by several people.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The restaurant reshared Sood’s post and wrote, “Sir, you have the biggest heart and we cannot find a better name for the plate, sir. Truly humbled and happy to have you in Hyderabad and your presence is still here and thank you for creating that massive positive aura in GISMAT JAIL MANDI. Thank you to our customers for making the event and plate massive success. ”

Take at the restaurant’s post right here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the actor’s post has received over 8.3 lakh likes. Many also expressed their thoughts via comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Sonu Sood’s post:

Influencer Meena K Iyer reacted to the post and wrote, “This is simply mind blowing.” Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma also commented on the post. “How sweet is this Sonu’ swad’,” she wrote with a smiling face and heart eyes emoticon. An individual commented, “Someone with a big heart like you deserves a big plate.” “@sonu_sood you deserve a lot,” posted another with a heart emoticon. A third added, “Sir, this plate is not as big as your heart.”

