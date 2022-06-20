Sonu Sood shares video of man who made a unique Father’s Day portrait of him

Actor Sonu Sood has amassed quite a fan following after his philanthropic work for people from all walks of life. His dedicated fans have come up with some unique ideas to pay their tribute to him many times. A case in point is this video that was posted on Twitter that shows a man who painted a unique portrait of Sonu Sood and his father Shakti Sood. Sonu Sood also commented on the video and reposted it on his Twitter account.

A Twitter user named @Pooriarts2 shared the video on June 19. The 31-second video shows how the artist painted the unique portrait of the actor and his father. The artist used several cylindrical cardboard tubes to paint the portrait. On one side, he painted the portrait of Sonu Sood and on the other, he painted the actor’s father’s portrait. When the cardboard tubes are vertically placed next to each other, they give the appearance of a single portrait and can be rotated to see the different portraits.

"What an artist you are brother,” wrote Sonu Sood in Hindi along with a heart emoji while retweeting the video.

See the post below:

The video has been viewed more than 87,000 times since being posted. It also received several comments from tweeple.

“Absolutely brilliant,” commented a Twitter user. “Wonderful...keep on rocking,” wrote another. “Very interesting,” said a third.

A few days ago, Sonu Sood had shared a video of an artist from Bihar who had made the actor’s portrait on a stage while he was blindfolded and also put salt on his eyes.

See the post below:

What are your thoughts on this unique portrait made by the artist?

