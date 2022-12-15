Sonu Sood sitting on moving train’s door has made the internet unhappy. Here's why

Time and again, Sonu Sood has come forward to help those in need. He not only helped people get back to their homes but also helped them with food and education. For many, he became a hero. However, in a recent turn of events, the internet is not happy with Sonu Sood's stunt.

In a short video shared a while back on Sonu Soods Twitter, you can see him sitting at the door of a train. As the train is moving, the actor holds on to the handle beside him and seems to be enjoying the breeze on the moving train. Even though this post might have been uploaded on a lighter note, netizens have called it dangerous.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this clip was shared, it has been liked 33,000 times and has had several reactions.

Even the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police commented and said, "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all." A second person said, "Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger." A third user wrote, "You have millions of fan following ... In case they aren't careful enough like you while copying your act. It could be risky for them. You are the most admired celebrity around. And you can't be doing this for others' safety!!"

