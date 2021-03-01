Home / Trending / Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic
Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic

Sonu Sood shared the happy news of a new member in his family - a puppy adopted by his son.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Sonu Sood shared a post about his son adopting a puppy.

If you’re a regular on social media, then you’ve probably come across several posts detailing how actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to those in need during the lockdown. The posts usually leave one feeling happy and inspired. Well, this recent tweet by the actor may also put a smile on your face. In his share, Sood shared the happy news of a new member in his family - a puppy adopted by his son.

“My son decided to adopt this puppy who was all alone on the streets of Alibaug, meet NARUTO,” reads the caption shared by Sood.

The picture included in the post shows him with his son and the little puppy. The post is enough to break all the cuteness barometers out there.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 28, the post has garnered over 40,300 likes and tons of comments. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the family and wishes for little Naruto. Others simply shared heart emojis and showered their love for the post.

