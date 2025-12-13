‘Sorry for hitting’: Indian man in Australia shares note left after minor car park accident. Video

An Indian man living in Australia has shared a video describing an unexpected moment of honesty after a minor car park accident involving someone else’s vehicle. The man, identified as Devang Sethi, posted a clip of himself standing in a parking area and pointing out a handwritten note that had been left on a car. An Indian man highlighted cultural differences after a stranger left contact details on another car after a minor accident in Australia.(Instagram/devang_sethi)

The note read, “Sorry for hitting on your left side”, followed by contact details. According to Sethi, the message was left by the person who had accidentally hit the parked vehicle and wanted the owner to claim damages.

A moment that felt unusual

In the video, Sethi explains why the incident stood out to him. He contrasts the situation with what he believes often happens back home. He says that if something like this were to happen in India and someone hit another person’s car, people would usually drive away. However, he adds that in Australia, people are so considerate that the person who caused the damage actually left a note asking the car owner to claim the damages.

Take a look here at the clip:

The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Australian people are cute (maybe it was a tourist)”.

Internet reacts

Several social media users shared their reactions in the comment section. One user wrote, “Yes this is common here and people are honest. Also one reason is that the person who hit will eventually be paying the excess fee to the insurance company for getting his own car repaired and the other party can get their car repaired for free from that person’s insurance company as they were not at fault.”

Another comment expressed admiration and a desire to see similar behaviour back home, stating, “We need this in India”. A different user pointed out that such practices are not limited to Australia, saying, “This is quite common in Europe as well.”

The video also prompted more emotional reactions from viewers. One user remarked, “Absolutely right, people in our country will kill each other over a damage let alone settling damages”. Another summed up the sentiment more simply by writing, “This is so so appreciating”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)