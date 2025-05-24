South Carolina horror house: Baby found beside rotting goat, 47 neglected animals during couple's arrest

A South Carolina couple were arrested on Monday following a shocking discovery inside their home, where their eight-month-old infant was found living amidst appalling filth and 47 neglected animals. Authorities were alerted by the state’s Department of Social Services to the dire conditions at the residence in Honea Path, the local police department announced on Facebook. In South Carolina, a couple was arrested after their 8-month-old and 47 neglected animals were found living in filthy, hazardous conditions.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Upon arrival, officers encountered a nightmarish scene: dozens of raccoons, rabbits, dogs, cats, and chickens roamed freely in a filthy environment contaminated by animal waste. Among the horrors was a decomposing goat carcass found in the bathtub, compounding the squalor.

Disturbing animal neglect

Dr Kim Sanders, director of Anderson County PAWS, whose team helped rescue the animals, described the scene in grim detail. “Just the amount of faeces and ammonia, it was very, very difficult to breathe,” she told WJCL. “When we were there, there were no bowls for water. It was just absolutely disgusting and really depressing for my staff and myself. It’s just hard to see animals in that kind of condition.” Sanders said a total of 47 animals were found inside the home.

Photos from inside the home revealed dogs crammed into crates stacked on top of each other, with maggots crawling in food bowls and rubbish scattered throughout the decaying property. Police described the conditions as the worst they had encountered in over 30 years of service.

Infant’s welfare and charges

As per the outlet, Chief Christopher Miller confirmed the infant was removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative. “This child is OK,” he said, adding, “The child was in pretty good condition for the unsanitary condition of the house.” The home is expected to be declared uninhabitable.

Dr Sanders expressed particular concern for the animals and the child’s welfare. “Just seeing the animals in that condition, it was evident that they’ve not been out of those crates for quite some time,” she said. “Even just the living conditions for any human, while that’s their choice, for the animals, it was not their choice. This one was tough, and knowing there was an 8-month-old baby in there as well is just – I can’t comprehend.”

Parents Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley face charges of unlawful conduct toward a child and ill treatment of animals. The case remains under investigation.