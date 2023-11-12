Dog in UK helps rescue a cat trapped 30-metre deep in mineshaft

A dog in the United Kingdom is being hailed as a hero after he played a crucial role in the rescue of a cat stranded within a mineshaft. The dog, while out on a walk, kept returning to a certain spot. When the dog’s owner followed her, she heard miaowing coming from a mineshaft. The rescue operation soon began, and the cat stuck 30 meters down in a mineshaft was brought back to safety. The heartwarming story was shared by Calweton Veterinary Group, where the cat was taken after rescue.

Rescue team retrieving a cat trapped in a mineshaft. (Facebook/Calweton Veterinary Group)

“Meet Mowgli who has just used one of his nine lives! After being missing for six days, Mowgli’s owners were getting very worried about him. Yesterday, whilst out on a walk, the family’s spaniel Daisie kept running to a certain place. The owner decided to follow Daisie and heard miaowing coming from a mineshaft. Poor Mowgli was stuck!” reads a part of the caption shared on Facebook by Calweton Veterinary Group. Alongside, they shared a few pictures.

The page further shared how the cat was rescued and taken to the veterinarian for a health check-up. “This morning Rspca Cornwall Branch and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service went on a rescue mission to the mineshaft. Unbelievably, Mowgli had fallen 30 metres down. Eight fire officers used ropes to get down the mineshaft and place Mowgli in a cat basket. He was then safely lifted back up to ground level. He was brought straight into us for a thorough check over. Remarkably, Mowgli was completely unscathed and was extremely happy to be back with his owner! What a lucky cat! And what a clever dog Daisie is!”

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

The post was shared a while back on Facebook. It has since garnered more than 200 reactions, and the numbers are quickly increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Amazing! What a lucky cat!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Spaniels are brilliant dogs and often used for rescues.”

“Well Done, you clever dog Daisie, and a big thank you to Cornwall Fire & Rescue service and local RSPCA for rescuing poor Mowgli,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Fantastic and what a clever Daisie.”

“Well done to everyone involved, so pleased it was a happy ending,” expressed a fifth.

