Specially-abled artist draws stunning portrait of Elvish Yadav

A specially-abled artist’s portrait of Elvish Yadav has left people stunned. A video shared on Instagram shows the artist using a pencil to create the sketch of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. The image shows a sketch of Elvish Yadav by a specially-abled artist. (Instagram/@pardeepkumar_arts)

Artist Pardeep Kumar shared a video of his creation on his Instagram page. “Elvish Yadav. Pencil sketch,” he wrote as the caption of the clip. He also mentioned that it took him nearly 20 hours to finish the detailed portrait.

The video opens to show Kumar sitting in front of a table with a piece of paper and a mobile kept on it. Throughout the video, he is seen sketching the amazing portrait while looking at a picture of Elvish Yadav on his phone as a reference.

Take a look at this video of the artist’s creation:

The video was posted on August 6. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.5 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this sketch of Elvish Yadav?

“Bro, hat’s off to you,” posted an Instagram user. “This is wow,” praised another. “I love your creation. You are great,” added a third. “I respect you, brother. Love your art and love you,” wrote a fourth. A few reacted to the video with heart emoticons.