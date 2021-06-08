Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

It is said that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. This Venezuelan dancer proves exactly that.

Andreyna Hernandez had lost her limb in an accident five years ago. Recently, she went to the same place of her accident and recorded a mesmerizing Salsa performance with her partner, Robert Terán. She can be seen moving gracefully with steady twirls and a huge smile on her face. Along with that, her colourful dress makes the performance all the more aesthetic. The video went viral on Instagram and got a lot of appreciation from netizens. The recording is from the Social Dance festival, at Salsa Casino, which she participated in.

Take a look.

The video, shared on June 4, has garnered more than 30,000 views and several comments. While several netizens were left inspired, others couldn't stop appreciating the dance moves. "Bravo!" one exclaimed. "You're admirable! God Bless," another commented.

Hernandez has often openly talked about her struggles while spreading positivity on Instagram, among which, some videos went viral. In 2020, she had shared a clip on Instagram in which she danced while being heavily pregnant.

“This loss was not an impediment at all. From the first moment I discovered that I could dance again, nothing stopped me. I’ll keep doing what I like until the end of time," read the caption of another clip shared by her earlier when roughly translated from Spanish.

What do you think about the video?