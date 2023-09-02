Specially-abled woman’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya wows people

Shilpa Rao took to Instagram to share a video of a specially-abled woman dancing to the hit track Chaleya. Sung by Rao along with Arijit Singh, the song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The image shows a woman dancing to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Chaleya. (Instagram/@susmitac919 )

“Your dedication and love for your art is so inspiring. Thank you for being you. #Chaleya sounds even more nice because of the way you’ve danced on it, thank you so much,” the singer wrote. She also tagged the dancer, Susmita Chakraborty.

The video opens to show Chakraborty dressed in traditional attire. Soon, she goes on to show incredible dance moves that will stun you. The song is from SRK’s upcoming film Jawan.

Take a look at this dance video:

The video was posted on August 22. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.6 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received close to 79,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“I am mesmerised by her performance,” shared an Instagram user. “So graceful she is... didn't want the reel to end. She has given the song a new life,” added another. “The most beautiful thing I have seen in a while. Inspirational,” joined a third. “You dance so beautifully… love your dance moves,” posted a fourth. “How beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

