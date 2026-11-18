Delhi Customs has arrested a passenger who landed in the national capital with a “pre-owned” luxury wristwatch valued at ₹94 lakh. Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized the Patek Philippe watch from the passenger on November 11. A Patek Philippe watch was seized from a passenger at Delhi airport (X/@AirportGenCus)

The arrest and the seizure was announced in a social media post by Delhi Customs yesterday.

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Passenger arrested over Patek Philippe watch On November 11, a passenger arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3 on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai. He flew in on flight SG5106 from Dubai.

Customs officials, acting on a tip, diverted him at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and a personal and baggage search. During the search, the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) triggered an alert.

A pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wrist watch was subsequently recovered from the SpiceJet passenger. It is not clear whether the passenger — who has not been publicly identified — was wearing the watch or had it concealed in his luggage.

“The passenger was diverted at the Green Channel for X-ray screening and a personal and baggage search. The DFMD gate triggered an alert, which led to the recovery of a pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wrist watch,” the social media from Delhi Customs post read.