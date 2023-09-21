SpiceJet wrongly names this big cat in its in-flight magazine. IFS officer fact-checks it

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan debunked misinformation about a member of the big cat family. The glaring error was printed in SpiceJet’s in-flight magazine. The IFS officer frequently shares wildlife-related posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). He engages with his followers by asking them to identify animals and birds in photos, spot hidden wildlife, and share valuable information about wildlife and their habitat.

Also Read| Rescued leopard leaps into the wild after being released by forest officials

Leopard identified as a cheetah in SpiceJet magazine. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So Spice Flight magazine thinks it is a Cheetah. The fastest mammal on earth. What do you think?” wrote Parveen Kaswan while sharing a picture of the magazine on X.

In the photo, there is an image of a big cat that is identified as a cheetah in the text on the right side. The information provided states, “The fastest mammals on land, cheetahs are usually found in central Iran, India and Africa. It is said that cheetahs can run upto a speed of 114 km per hour.”

Kaswan, being a forest officer, was quick enough to point out this error. In the comments section of his post, he wrote, “It’s a leopard. Not cheetah.”

Take a look at one of the pages from the magazine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was shared on September 19. Over 77,500 people have since viewed it. Many of them liked the tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They need a better magazine editor,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Haha, people are doing their job for the sake of doing.”

“Leopard! The most cunning cat!” remarked a third.

A fourth commented, “This is what happens when people call the whole cat family ‘sher,’ and hence cannot differentiate between a leopard and a cheetah!”

“Haha! Leopard is published as cheetah!” joined in a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It’s a leopard and it’s vulnerable.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON