Spider starts crawling with jar as human tries trapping it. Watch

What would you do if a huge spider suddenly appears in front of you? While some will run away, a few others will try to catch the creature. This person tried to trap the spider with a jar. However, his mission took an unexpected - and a tad bit scary - turn when the creature tried to crawl away… with the jar.

The image shows the spider inside a jar that a human uses while trying to trap it. (Reddit/@louyplays)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Away we go!” reads the caption posted along with a video of the incident. The Reddit clip opens to show a huge spider coming out of a small crack on a wall. As soon as it comes out, a man puts a glass jar on top of it. Almost instantly, the spider starts crawling away with the jar. The person eventually manages to get hold of the jar and finally traps the spider. A text overlay appearing on the screen also reads, “I found a tarantula in my house!”

Take a look at the video of the spider:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted some 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 18,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video:

“No no the tarantula found YOU in HIS house,” posted a Reddit user. “Well then, time to burn down the house,” joked another. “I would have a heart attack when it initially came out from the corner,” added a third. “It’s just being friendly, give it a hug,” wrote a fourth.