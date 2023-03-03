Home / Trending / Live Spider crawls out of a man's ear. Watch hair-raising video

Live Spider crawls out of a man's ear. Watch hair-raising video

Published on Mar 03, 2023 06:59 PM IST

A video of a spider crawling out of a man's ear has gone viral on Twitter. This video will leave you with chills.

Live Spider crawls out of a man's ear.(Twitter/@OTerrifying)
ByVrinda Jain

When you see a spider near you, what is your initial response? It could either be to run away from the eight-legged creature or admire and look at it carefully from a distance. But what would you do if a spider crawled on your body, or what if it entered your ear canal? Sounds scary, right? Recently, something exactly like this happened to a man. A video of a spider crawling out of a man's ear has gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter page Oddly Terrifying shared the now viral video. The clip begins to show a man lying down. In the next shot, another person can be seen adding a liquid through an injection in the ear. Once the liquid goes in the year, a live spider crawls out.

Watch the terrifying video here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, the video has been viewed 5.7 million times. The clip also has several views and likes.

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on." Another person posted, "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had "something in his ear." As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran." A third person added, "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out.

